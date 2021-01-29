COVID-19 in Mississippi: 38 new deaths reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,186 new cases, 38 new deaths and 181 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 272,662 as of January 28.

So far, 5,983 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1554 64 122 30 Kemper 833 20 45 9 Lauderdale 6314 201 433 94 Neshoba 3546 160 201 58 Newton 2052 48 87 15 Wayne 2258 38 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

