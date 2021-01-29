Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 38 new deaths reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,186 new cases, 38 new deaths and 181 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(NBC News)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,186 new cases, 38 new deaths and 181 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 272,662 as of January 28.

So far, 5,983 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke15546412230
Kemper83320459
Lauderdale631420143394
Neshoba354616020158
Newton2052488715
Wayne2258386911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

