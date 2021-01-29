COVID-19 updates for Lauderdale County.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director, Odie Barrett says there’s been a minimal increase in COVID-19 cases and a large recovery rate in Lauderdale County.

Barrett says people with underlying health conditions have been affected the worst, but the county has seen a large recovery rate. Barrett says it is vital people take care of themselves and the people around them.

“The spreading of the virus from one person to the other is something we need to continue to focus on. We have to do that with personal responsibility.” Barrett said, “If you don’t feel good, if you feel sick. Even if it’s something like a sinus infection. Don’t go visiting your neighbors. Don’t go to town. Don’t go to businesses. Isolate yourself.”

Barrett hopes the county will see an overall decline in COVID-19 cases with vaccine distributions.

However, Mississippi still has a shortage of vaccines. Only four hundred people a day can get vaccinated, right now. Barrett says if you are eligible to get the vaccine and don’t already have an appointment, you will have to wait.

“We’re looking at least a week and a half or so before you can get an appointment. If you are able to get one now. The best time to look right now is on Friday mornings. Get on the website and go to the state department of health website. You may have to continue to refresh and keep logging on and pulling up to see if there’s an appointment available. But definitely do that.” Barrett said, “stay on top of their website to learn when we get additional vaccines. We get a limited number. I think we started off this morning where I saw like a thousand that could go in and get that vaccination.”

LEMA is working with the Mississippi State Department of Health to open more lines at the drive-through vaccine sites and possibly a walk-in vaccine center.

