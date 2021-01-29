Friday starts warming toward a weekend rain maker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Winter is back, and we’re going to feel it tonight and Friday morning before weekend warming leads the way to more rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

We’ll be mostly cloudy overnight. The low temperature will be near 28 degrees. We’ll get out the door Friday morning to upper 20s, so bundle up the kids at the bus stop. Morning clouds on Friday will clear and make room for sunshine. We’ll warm to a high temperature near 58 degrees.

Our Weekend Rain Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. More warming on Saturday will precede the arrival of rain Saturday night. That rain will fall through Sunday morning. The rain will fall while most of us sleep, so it’s a relatively low impact. Much of Saturday during the day will end up being dry with the exception, possible, of the late afternoon. Sunday may start rainy, but the day will improve.

Looking Ahead

Colder weather will follow that weekend rain. Monday through Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 50s warming to low 60s with lows in the low-to-mid 30s. The warming that becomes noticeable on Wednesday will precede our next round of rain and, perhaps, some thunderstorms, which could arrive on Thursday. The timing may vary, so we’ll keep you updated.

