Godwin Cleaning Services opens in Meridian

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation has welcomed a new business to town. Godwin Cleaning Services celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Dumont Plaze.

The company, owned by Meridian native Ryan Godwin, offers professional exterior cleaning service for both residential and commercial buildings. “In our business, we clean everything from roofs to concrete to anything exterior,” said Godwin. “We were going to go to the coast but decided to stay in Meridian instead and stay local. We run 90 miles around Meridian cleaning anything exterior that you can dream of.”

Godwin’s area of service include Meridian, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Tuscaloosa and the Alabama Gulf Coast.

