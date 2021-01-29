Kemper Co. man arrested in drug bust

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -A Kemper County man has been arrested on numerous drug and gun charges.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office conducted an operation that led to the arrest of James Anthony Key.

The agencies executed a search warrant on Key’s home following an undercover operation by the Kemper County Sherriff’s Department.

Sheriff James Moore says money, drugs and guns were found in Key’s home.

Key is facing numerous charges including sale of methamphetamine, felony possession of Methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance- Oxycodone and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Key was booked into the Kemper County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance.

