Local teacher anticipates potential statewide pay raise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi teachers with at least three years of experience could receive an extra $1,000 a year under Senate Bill 2001, which was passed last week. Teachers in the first three years of their career would receive an extra $110 on top of the one thousand dollars.

Senator Tyler McCaughan said the pay raise bill is a priority for the Mississippi Senate.

“It’s important to us to continue to support education. Last year was a hard year for students, educators, and parents, we’ll go ahead and admit that,” said McCaughn.

The bill now has to be approved by the House – the place that it died last year because of economic concerns due to the pandemic.

“After seeing what came down in 2020, it appeared to the Senate that we were still going to be able to work with educators to give them the raise they needed,” said McCaughn. “I would hope it’s a priority and I would hope that the House would take it up as soon as possible to get this out there and get this set up for teachers to see this benefit in the near future.”

Northeast Middle School teacher Sheri Thornton previously taught in Texas and noticed the salary differences after coming to Mississippi to teach.

“That was fine, we wanted to be here with family,” said Thornton. “But that does show the discrepancy with Mississippi and other southern states.”

Thornton said she hopes the bill will be signed into law without any issues.

“We are doing much more than we ever have and are having to learn things on the fly with canvas and other opportunities to reach our students. I think a raise would be well deserved.”

Representative Charles Young, Jr. said he believes the state is financially stable enough to support Senate Bill 2001 and anticipates it will pass in the House.

