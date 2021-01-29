Locals discuss potential minimum wage increase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25 an hour, it’s been that way since 2009.

“I think $7.25 – you’re actually living paycheck to paycheck,” said Michelle Silliman. “I think it’s a struggle, and then you’re probably working two or three jobs.”

President Joe Biden is working to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour, a process that will have to be approved by congress.

David Haggard manages several businesses around Lauderdale county. He said an eight dollar an hour pay raise will lead to price increases.

“If you raise to fifteen dollars, it puts most retailers in the position of having to look at all their retail prices, and I think there’s an expectation that we’re going to have to raise prices,” said Haggard.

Haggard believes a smaller pay raise would balance out the funds for his businesses.

“If you went more with a $10 minimum wage, there would probably be less adjustments and we could work with that,” said Haggard. “If the world wants fifteen dollars bring it on, but they can expect me to have a $5 six pack to go to eight, or nine or ten dollars.”

The push for $15 an hour is not only included in Biden’s relief plan. Just this week lawmakers introduced a bill to gradually increase the minimum wage over time, until it hits $15 by 2025.

If this bill is passed, it will allow minimum wage to continue to change over time, to keep up with inflation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.