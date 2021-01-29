Advertisement

Major projects in Meridian on course to open in 2021

Published: Jan. 29, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The downtown portion of Meridian with other areas in the city will see a lot of changes and major improvements in 2021. At least four major projects are all expected to be completed this year, including the Threefoot Marriott Hotel, a downtown brewery, the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian as well as major upgrades to 22nd Avenue/Sela Ward Parkway.

Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director for Meridian, says these additions and the likes of the MAX, the MSU Riley Center and the Temple Theater will make the Queen City very attractive to visitors.

”It’s a transformation year, yes.,” said Carmichael. “All these projects that have been ongoing for the last few years that’s had that moments you’re going to see come to completion and that’s exciting. To have a brewery downtown and a Threefoot Hotel where people can come and stay. We’re going to become a weekend destination place.”

Carmichael also said the city is excited to see the hopeful return of events such as festivals, the State Games of Mississippi and Juneteenth to downtown.

