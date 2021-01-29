Advertisement

Man killed in Wednesday night accident

Highway 19 N accident scene
Highway 19 N accident scene(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead after a one vehicle accident Wednesday night on Highway 19 N.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West says Stephen Kyle Buckley, 32, was killed just south of the four-way stop in Collinsville around 10:00 p.m.

According to the accident report, Buckley was traveling north when he ran off the road and hit a sign. They say his SUV came back across Highway 19 and hit a tree. Buckley was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

