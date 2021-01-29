Advertisement

Meridian looking for investors

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are several abandoned homes and businesses around the city of Meridian. Mayor Percy Bland says the city is working to transform several properties with a limited budget.

“From a standpoint of budgeting, the city council controls that. This year, we have $100,000. It costs from $3,800 to $5,500 on most smaller homes to demolish.” Bland said, “You have to do an asbestos and everything else. We’re limited on how many houses within that budget we can tear down.”

Mayor Bland is looking for residents to invest in the community. The city has implemented the adopt a block or a lot program for people in the community to buy for $100. And the affordable housing program to entice investors to build housing.

“There’s going to be opportunities for you to purchase some of these properties and to invest and reinvest in downtown.” Bland said, “In regard to the community, we are going to continue with some of our programs. We are going to continue to try to go out and market to some of our businesspeople to reinvest in some of these areas that haven’t had investments in years.”

