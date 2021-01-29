Advertisement

Mississippi congressmen want investigation of National Guard relocation to parking garages

Mississippi congressmen sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking for an investigation of why guardsmen were removed from the Capitol complex and ordered to set up camp in a nearby parking garage. The congressmen want to know who made the initial order and why.(cnn newscource)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - Congressmen Steven Palazzo (MS-04), Trent Kelly (MS-01), and Michael Guest (MS-03) have sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing their concern about the way members of the National Guard were treated during their deployment to the nation’s capital for the inauguration.

Specifically, the letter asks for an investigation of why guardsmen were removed from the Capitol complex and ordered to set up camp in a nearby parking garage. The congressmen want to know who made the initial order and why.

There was widespread outrage across the country when photos appeared on the web and social media showing National Guard members taking their breaks on the floor of the garage.

Senator Tim Scott tweeted out this picture among others calling it "unconscionable and unsafe."(Senator Tim Scott's Twitter)

Read a signed copy of the letter below:

