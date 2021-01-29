Mississippi Lottery announces end-dates for 5 games

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday the official end-date for five scratch-off games.

Feb. 26 will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players have until Thursday, May 27, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for the following games: Game #14 – $25k Payday Game #17 – Mississippi 1-2-3 Game #29 – White Hot 5′s Game #31 – Money Bags Doubler Game #44 – Sleigh Bill$

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021. $1—Lucky 7′s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000 $2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000 $5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com.

