Mississippi Lottery announces end-dates for 5 games
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday the official end-date for five scratch-off games.
|Feb. 26 will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players have until Thursday, May 27, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for the following games:
|Game #14 – $25k Payday
|Game #17 – Mississippi 1-2-3
|Game #29 – White Hot 5′s
|Game #31 – Money Bags Doubler
|Game #44 – Sleigh Bill$
|Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
|$1—Lucky 7′s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000
|$2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000
|$5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000
New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.