Mississippi Lottery announces end-dates for 5 games

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday the official end-date for five...
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday the official end-date for five scratch-off games.(WLOX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday the official end-date for five scratch-off games.

Feb. 26 will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players have until Thursday, May 27, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for the following games:
Game #14 – $25k Payday
Game #17 – Mississippi 1-2-3
Game #29 – White Hot 5′s
Game #31 – Money Bags Doubler
Game #44 – Sleigh Bill$
Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
$1—Lucky 7′s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000
$2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000
$5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

