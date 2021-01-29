Rain will arrive late Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is on the way this weekend, but our Friday night will stay dry.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our weekend rain maker will warm us up on Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s after the morning starts with mid-to-upper 30s. A couple of showers are possible after about 3 PM, but the biggest part of the rain will arrive between 9 PM and midnight. Rain will fall through Sunday morning. It will end from west to east between 6 AM and 9 AM. Any lingering rain will end before noon. The rain will mostly fall at night, so our plans during the day should be good to go.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will cool to the low-to-mid 40s through 10 PM. Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature will be near 37 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun through breaks in the clouds. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees. A couple of showers are possible after about 3-4 PM. The biggest part of the rain will arrive after 10 PM Saturday.

Looking Ahead

Sunday will be unseasonably warm, too. Expect a high in the lower 60s. Colder air will arrive Sunday night and Monday morning. Monday through Wednesday will be dry and cool. Lows will range from upper 20s to mid-30s. Afternoons will range from lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday to lower 60s on Wednesday. Our next rain maker will arrive late Thursday, and rain could fall through Friday.

