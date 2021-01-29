Advertisement

Reeves: 15,000 new first dose vaccine appointments available

Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday morning that 15,000 new appointments to get the first dose of the...
Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday morning that 15,000 new appointments to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are now available in Mississippi.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves says 15,000 new appointments to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are now available in Mississippi.

The Republican governor tweeted about the new appointments Friday morning. He said he expects them to fill up quickly.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Mississippi are currently available for those 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Inoculations are being done at hospitals, community health centers, private clinics and at 19 state-run drive-thru facilities throughout the state.

