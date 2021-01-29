Transportation projects continue across central Mississippi

On State Route 25 in Scott County, a J-turn intersection is being installed at River Bend Road. Both outside lanes of SR 25 north and southbound at River Bend Road are being widened to accommodate the new acceleration lane. Turn lanes are being added along the inside lanes of SR 25. The project will also add a directional curb gutter, island pavement, traffic signs and stripe.

J-turns, or restricted crossing U-turns, are safer alternatives to typical intersections along busy multi-lane highways. J-turns can dramatically reduce crashes related to crossing and turning left at multi-lane highway intersections.

Crews have placed all construction signs and erosion control measures. The widened section of roadway has been brought up to grade and the surface paved. Crews have also completed the widening of the north and southbound outside lanes, and have moved on to median work for Phase II.

The $2.6 million project was awarded to Walter’s Construction Company of Laurel. Remaining work is on track for summer 2020 completion.