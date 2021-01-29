Transportation projects continue across central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced projects coming to central Mississippi. Central District Commissioner Willie Simmons released the list Thursday,
|Bridge replacements in Neshoba and Leake counties
|Work is underway on a project to replace five existing drainage structures and five bridges on State Route 19 near Tucker. The bridges will be constructed on a new alignment parallel to the existing highway. Once the bridges are constructed, the new roadway will be paved and provide a connection to the upcoming State Route 19 four-lane project that extends from Tucker north to Philadelphia.
Additional work includes borrow excavation, channel excavation, beam placement, concrete pile driving, bridge deck work and placement of erosion control devices. The existing roadway pavement and bridges within the project limits will be removed and the roadbed graded as needed to provide adequate drainage. The new alignment is also part of a proposed four-lane project on SR 19 from Tucker south to House.
The $11.7 million project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, of Lake. Work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2021.
|U.S. Highway 49 reconstruction in Rankin County
|The reconstruction of approximately 7.5 miles of U.S. Highway 49 from Richland through Florence remains underway. Traffic has been switched to the newly constructed outside lanes during Phase III, which includes bridge, roadway and drainage work. During Phase IV, the final phase, all paving and striping will be completed.
“Once complete, there will be three travel lanes and a shoulder in each direction of U.S. 49,” said Simmons. “Motorists are reminded to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews for the remainder of the project.”
The project was awarded to W.G. Yates & Son Construction Company, of Jackson. Work is currently expected to be completed summer 2022.
|Bridge preservation project in Lauderdale County
|A project to preserve two bridges on U.S. Highway 80 over Cow Creek and Tallahatta Creek is underway in Lauderdale County. On the Tallahatta Creek bridge, work consists of removing any unsound concrete from steel pile encasements, abrasive blasting, painting of all structural steel, checking for section loss, pouring new pile encasements and replacing end walls. Painting is complete on the Tallahatta Creek bridge with the exception of areas with section loss.
On the Cow Creek bridge, work consists of installing girder support plates, replacing mid-span diaphragms, installing new steel risers, abrasive blasting, painting of all structural steel and removing unsound concrete and replacing with epoxy mortar. Crews are currently blasting and prime coating the Cow Creek bridge.
The $2.9 million bridge preservation project was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas. Work is on track to be completed by summer 2021.
|J-turn installation on State Route 25 in Scott County
|On State Route 25 in Scott County, a J-turn intersection is being installed at River Bend Road. Both outside lanes of SR 25 north and southbound at River Bend Road are being widened to accommodate the new acceleration lane. Turn lanes are being added along the inside lanes of SR 25. The project will also add a directional curb gutter, island pavement, traffic signs and stripe.
J-turns, or restricted crossing U-turns, are safer alternatives to typical intersections along busy multi-lane highways. J-turns can dramatically reduce crashes related to crossing and turning left at multi-lane highway intersections.
Crews have placed all construction signs and erosion control measures. The widened section of roadway has been brought up to grade and the surface paved. Crews have also completed the widening of the north and southbound outside lanes, and have moved on to median work for Phase II.
The $2.6 million project was awarded to Walter’s Construction Company of Laurel. Remaining work is on track for summer 2020 completion.
|State Route 21 overlay in Neshoba County
|A project that consists of spot milling, scrub sealing and overlaying approximately 11 miles of State Route 21 from Dixon to State Route 15 is underway in Neshoba County. Completed work includes the pre-leveling of shoulder materials and installation of temporary construction signage.
Remaining work includes spot milling and failed asphalt pavement repairs. The $3.3 million project was awarded to Dickerson and Bowen, Inc. of Jackson, and is scheduled to be completed this summer.
“This is one of the many paving projects we are able to perform thanks to the state’s lottery funds,” said Simmons.
|State Route 16 overlay in Kemper County
|In Kemper County, a $6.5 million mill and overlay project on approximately 13 miles of State Route 16 from State Route 39 to U.S. Highway 45 is nearly complete. The project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Jackson, and will replace the existing widened shoulders, replace guardrail and repair failed areas.
“Paving projects help ensure the people and businesses of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services,” said Simmons.
|I-20 eastbound overlay in Scott County
|In Scott County, a $9.9 million mill and overlay project on approximately eight miles of I-20 eastbound from the rest area to the Newton County line is underway. Completed work includes the reconstruction of the Exit 96 mainline, failed pavement repair, edge drain installation, pressure grouting and milling. Remaining work is on track to be completed this fall. The project was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive.
“These projects show your tax dollars at work,” said Simmons. “In order to complete each of these projects safely, motorists must drive safely through all work zones. Please remember to drive distraction free, be alert for roadside workers and mask up when you get out.”
|Interstate 20 bridge replacement in Jackson
|The bridge replacement project on Interstate 20 eastbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street in Jackson remains underway. The new bridge is being built on a new alignment to keep closures to a minimum during construction.
The substructure of the new bridge is complete. Crews recently installed metal bridge deck forms that will eventually hold the concrete in place.
Soil treatment and asphalt paving operations for the new alignment is underway. Other work in progress includes the installation of drainage structures and slope revetment.
“This project is a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure,” said Simmons. “Once complete, the new bridge will improve travel conditions along the entire I-20 corridor.”
The $42.2 million project was awarded to Key Constructors, LLC, of Madison. Work is expected to be completed summer 2022.
|Bridge repair on U.S. Highway 51 in Madison County
|A bridge repair project on U.S. Highway 51 over the Big Black River in Madison County is underway. The project consists of repairing, blasting and repainting the steel beams and piles on the bridge.
All concrete corbels have been cut and beam end repairs are underway. Pile connection repairs are also underway.
The $1.5 million project was awarded to Olympus Painting Contractors, of Tarpon Springs, Florida. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2021.
