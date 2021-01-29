Advertisement

Walmart offers free delivery for limited time

Orders must be at least $50.
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.(Source: STRINGR, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is offering free grocery delivery for a limited time.

The offer celebrates the retailer’s 3,000th store location to have delivery service.

The option recently became available in Harker Heights, Texas.

Customers at any Walmart location can get free deliveries up to three times by using the code “delivery” at checkout.

Orders must be at least $50.

The service is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup option.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 19 N accident scene
Man killed in Wednesday night accident
James Anthony Key arrested in drug bust.
Kemper Co. man arrested in drug bust
President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the...
Miss. attorney general signs letter to Pres. Biden about federal overreach
C Spire
C Spire announces $1 billion investment
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation

Latest News

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol
Historic district in Meridian welcomes new business
Historic district in Meridian welcomes new business
Local teacher anticipates potential statewide pay raise
Local teacher anticipates potential statewide pay raise
Major projects in Meridian on course to open in 2021
Major projects in Meridian on course to open in 2021
Meridian looking for investors
Meridian looking for investors