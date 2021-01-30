Historic district in Meridian welcomes new business

Glass House Events is the business that’s coming to 23rd avenue and is slated to open at the beginning of Black History Month.

“I’m very excited about my venue and grand opening being in black history month. I’m happy that I can celebrate the legacy of everyone who has worked hard for us African American people,” said owner India Glass.

The indoor venue can accommodate up to 75 people for any occasion. Glass said it has been her longtime dream of opening a venue building for the public.

“It was nothing that I have ever imagined doing. People started asking me to hold events for them, but I hesitated several times. Finally, I did my first paid event, and it took off from there,” said Glass.

Glass said she has faced many challenges due to the pandemic. Despite the hardships and restrictions, she is looking forward to the future.

“I was worried when the pandemic did come about because of the type of business I am in. We have to apply social distancing at the gatherings. As time passed, it opened a door for me and my business. I didn’t let the pandemic distract me. I just kept going forward,” said Glass.

Glass said starting a business during a pandemic is a challenge but a risk she is willing to take.

“I stepped out on faith. I trusted my vision, and my dream came to reality,” said Glass.

Before entering the building, customers must sanitize their hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing while there.

The business located at 511 23rd avenue will have its grand opening February 6th.

