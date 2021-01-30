Rain overnight leaves us cooler tomorrow afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a warm evening ahead after a cloudy day. Temperatures are in the lower 60′s now and with more clouds and rain moving in we won’t be cooling much overnight. However, we are going to see wind gust up to 30 miles per hour tonight out ahead of the rain. There isn’t any rain on the EMEPA live radar right now but our chances for rain picks up by around 10 PM.

A low-pressure system is moving over the southeast tonight that will bring light to moderate rain until morning, but a cold front will follow which will make us cooler tomorrow afternoon. Most of east Mississippi and west Alabama will see less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall overnight. By tomorrow morning the rain will continue to move east, and we will become dry.

We will be in the lower 60′s by the mid-morning but cool down into the mid 50′s by the afternoon as the cold front starts to creep in. After the cold front proceeds through our area, we will be left with a high-pressure system to follow which will keep us cool for most of the week, but also dry. We will have a great start to the week with mostly sunny skies being the usual, but highs will be in the lower 50′s until Wednesday. Even though this is cooler than we have seen in the last few weeks, this is the average temperatures we see for the end of January and beginning of February.

Our chance for rain returns by Friday and Saturday so enjoy the dry conditions we will have for most of the week. Overnight tonight we will be in the lower 50′s due to the rain coming through but we will be much cooler starting Sunday night. Our lows will be in the upper 20′s for much of the week until halfway through, we will be in the lower 40′s overnight as we warm into the upper 60′s once again by Thursday.

