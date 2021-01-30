Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
James Anthony Key arrested in drug bust.
Kemper Co. man arrested in drug bust
Abandoned buildings in Meridian.
Meridian looking for investors
Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project

Latest News

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
Rain will be light overnight, but we will be left with cooler conditions by tomorrow afternoon.
Rain overnight leaves us cooler tomorrow afternoon.
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building