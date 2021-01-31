Advertisement

Brickhaus Bar and Grill resume indoor service

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A well-known bar in Meridian is reopening indoor services with restrictions.

The Brickhaus Bar and Grill has been closed for dine-in service since the beginning of December.

The owner Bill Arlinghaus said that his entire staff have been vaccinated and are scheduled for their second shot.

Customers must wear a mask and practice social distancing before entering the building.

Arlinghaus also said that he is thrilled to welcome the public back to indoor service.

“We are more excited than we been over a year. The immunization pathway has created a light at the end of the tunnel. COVID has been difficult for everybody. We may never see things as they were before COVID started. We see plenty of pathways to help create a positive environment for everybody,” said Arlinghaus.

The Brickhaus will be reopening its dine-in service on February 2nd.

