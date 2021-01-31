Bundle up tomorrow morning and prepare for a chilly day.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mostly cloudy skies have stayed in east Mississippi and west Alabama all day today after raining this morning. We are starting to cool off more quickly tonight as the clouds start to break apart in preparation to move out tomorrow. We are in the mid to lower 40′s now and overnight we will be in the mid 30′s.

Once breakfast rolls around tomorrow we will be chilly in the mid to upper 30′s. As you put the kids on the bus or leave for work grab a jacket because we won’t be warming up too much through the day. By lunchtime we will be in the lower 40′s and seeing less clouds, but through the afternoon we will only reach the mid 40′s. A high-pressure system is going to settle over us and we will start to see the clouds clearing out, but we will be much cooler for the rest of the week.

However, tomorrow as we cool down, we will also be windy. We will have a cool wind coming from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust up to 25 miles per hour. This is just another reason you will want to bundle up as you leave the house in the morning because the wind chill will make it feel even colder through the day.

In the morning we will feel like the upper 20′s and by the afternoon we will still be feeling like the mid 30′s! This is just the start to the chilly days ahead because we will stay cool Tuesday and then start to warm up Wednesday. This is due to a polar air mass moving in and we will get some relief by Thursday and Friday, but rain moves in front of another cold front on Friday that will make us even colder by Sunday.

We will stay dry tomorrow through Wednesday, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40′s tomorrow. By Tuesday we will return to the 50′s and warm up through the week but overnight we will remain chilly in the upper 20′s to the upper 40′s.

