COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 new cases reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 811 new cases and 27 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 275,001 as of January 31.

So far, 6,045 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,153,200 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.