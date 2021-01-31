Dozens of protesters gather Saturday outside state’s only abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About two and a half months after the city of Jackson lifted its ban on protests around the state’s only abortion clinic, protesters were out in full force Saturday participating in activities that had previously been prohibited.

A few dozen protesters gathered at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Fondren to protest abortions.

The city had formerly banned people from congregating within 15 feet of entrances to health clinics. They also had banned any amplified sound.

However, on Saturday, individuals associated with the Church at Jackson had set up a loudspeaker at the entrance to the rear parking lot of the clinic located at the corner of North State Street and Fondren Place.

Music appeared to have been turned on at the clinic to block the sound.

In one instance, clinic escorts had to ask protesters on at least one occasion to stop blocking the parking lot so patrons could enter and leave.

Meanwhile, young people circled the block, including one person carrying a sign showing a graphic image of an aborted child.

Previously, some of those actions had been banned by city ordinance.

In 2019, the city council approved an ordinance creating a buffer zone around health care clinics, in response to complaints that had been received about protests in Fondren.

Philip Benham, a pro-life activist from Concord, N.C., resident, filed suit in federal court saying the rules violated his First Amendment rights. He had often used a loudspeaker in his protest efforts, according to court reports.

A separate suit had been filed by the Mississippi Justice Institute on behalf of Sidewalk Advocates for Life – Jackson.

The city repealed the ordinances in response to the suits.

