FEMA obligates $32 million to Mississippi for COVID-19 vaccination costs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $32 million to the State of Mississippi for costs for the COVID-19 vaccine mission. The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

These costs can include:

Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients

Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines

Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures

Emergency medical care

Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste

Communications to disseminate public information.

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said that this money will help the state to administer the vaccine.

“This assistance for vaccination efforts will make a tremendous impact on the expenses incurred by the state of Mississippi due to COVID-19. A 100% reimbursement means less of a burden to taxpayers. We continue to work closely with our federal and state partners to ensure all Mississippians that can, will have the vaccine, said McCraney.”

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more Mississippians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. For COVID-19, FEMA has streamlined the Public Assistance application and reimbursement process to get funds to applicants faster. Expedited reimbursements help local, state, and tribal officials address immediate threats to life, public health, and safety.

