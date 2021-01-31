Advertisement

Shaking hands with the future initiative

Three organizations, one goal
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ‘Shaking hands with the future’ is an initiative that will observe black history month with a series of virtual interviews hosted by three organizations in partnership with the city council.

The Meridian Freedom Project, the James Carter Foundation, and the Boys and Girls Club of Meridian will introduce students to role models across a variety of fields.

For 6 years, each organization picks 5 adults that the students get to ask questions about their successes and hardships in life.

The Executive Director of the Meridian Freedom Project, Adrian Cross, said Black History Month is an opportunity for parents to introduce students to discussions about culture beyond the classroom.

“This event is needed. 375 days a year. This event is priceless in our community. We are excited to have the opportunity to expose our youth professionals. Expose students to people that look just like them. This is to let them know they can make it,” Cross.

This initiative was introduced by Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson 6 years ago. The program will virtually begin Monday.

