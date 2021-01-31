Wanted suspect turns himself in

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newcenter 11 received new information about Jeffery James being wanted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeffery James, who was being sought by law enforcement, turned himself in Tuesday according to authorities.

James has been arrested for sexual battery and child abuse. His bond was set at $140,000.

Charity James was also arrested last week in this case for accessory to sexual battery. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Both cases will go to the Grand Jury in August.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.