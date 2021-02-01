2 arrested in Stonewall burglary
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are in jail after a burglary in Stonewall Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Todd Kemp said someone called 911 about a break-in at a house. A deputy spotted the two men running from a home on Ponderosa Avenue.
Kemp said the deputy got into a foot chase and was able to arrest one of the suspects at the scene.
“From my understanding, the individual did brandish a firearm at the deputy. Thank goodness, no shots were fired,” Kemp said.
The second suspect was arrested about an hour later following a traffic stop in Stonewall. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.
