Advertisement

2 arrested in Stonewall burglary

Two burglary suspects arrested after chase with deputy.
Two burglary suspects arrested after chase with deputy.(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are in jail after a burglary in Stonewall Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said someone called 911 about a break-in at a house. A deputy spotted the two men running from a home on Ponderosa Avenue.

Kemp said the deputy got into a foot chase and was able to arrest one of the suspects at the scene.

“From my understanding, the individual did brandish a firearm at the deputy. Thank goodness, no shots were fired,” Kemp said.

The second suspect was arrested about an hour later following a traffic stop in Stonewall. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project
Jeffery James who was being sought by law enforcement turned himself in Tuesday according to...
Wanted suspect turns himself in
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 new cases reported by MSDH
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Woodstock Furniture Value Center now open in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia businesses find success
City officials in Meridian hope festivals and other events can return this year.
Meridian hopeful festivals will return in 2021
EMEPA
$38.6 million grant awarded to help EMEPA’s broadband expansion project
The Mississippi Choctaw tribe has had COVID-19 cases in 17.36% of its population.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic