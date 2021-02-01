$38.6 million grant awarded to help EMEPA’s broadband expansion project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $38.6 million grant has been awarded to East Mississippi Connect, which a wholly-owned subsidiary of the East Mississippi Electric Power Association. The grant from the Federal Communications Commission will help with EMEPA’s rural broadband expansion project.

“Along with the $6 million that was received from the state, this gets us to about $44 million of a $113 million project,” said Randy Carroll, the CEO of EMEPA. “So it has been a big shot in the arm for that and it will be a big help in getting this out to our members throughout our system.”

The project will expand broadband to unserved or underserved rural areas in East Mississippi. Once the project is completed, more than 37,000 homes and businesses will be connected to nearly 4,000 miles of fiber.

“Go to our East Mississippi Connect website, pre-register and remain patient with us as we build this project out over the next 5-years,” Carroll said.

Officials with EMEPA say this is an exciting project because it will provide a service that members have previously not had access too.

“The COVID pandemic has amplified the need for people to be able to do schoolwork from home, work from home, do telemedicine from home,” Carroll said. “And we are just excited that we have found the way that that will become a reality for our members.”

For more information on how to register, click here.

