City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2021
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH MONTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|BRIAN ROBINSON
|1991
|510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|WILLIE R PARKER
|1961
|4811 30TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|KRYSTAL WOLVERTON
|1986
|946 POWELL RD LOT 7 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ERIC R MORGAN
|1975
|794 SCRUGGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI;
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
|JAREIQUS DIXON
|1986
|615 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MICHAEL M SCOTT
|1989
|818 DR C JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DEWAYNE KEY
|1962
|1118 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHARLES GREEN
|1963
|1407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MATTHEW T BUIE
|1986
|8894 LIZELIA RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JEWEL PARKER
|1963
|1100 34TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JOSEPH L ARRINGTON
|1993
|726 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:44 AM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:37 AM on January 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:26 AM on January 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:25 PM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through the garage.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:43 PM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 20th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
