City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2021

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
BRIAN ROBINSON1991510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIE R PARKER19614811 30TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
KRYSTAL WOLVERTON1986946 POWELL RD LOT 7 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ERIC R MORGAN1975794 SCRUGGS RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI;
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
JAREIQUS DIXON1986615 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHAEL M SCOTT1989818 DR C JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DEWAYNE KEY19621118 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES GREEN19631407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MATTHEW T BUIE19868894 LIZELIA RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JEWEL PARKER19631100 34TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JOSEPH L ARRINGTON1993726 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:44 AM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:37 AM on January 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:26 AM on January 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:25 PM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through the garage.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:43 PM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 20th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

