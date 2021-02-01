City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 8:44 AM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:37 AM on January 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:26 AM on January 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:25 PM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through the garage.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:43 PM on January 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 20th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.