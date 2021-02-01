Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 705 new cases reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 705 new cases, 11 new deaths and 184 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 705 new cases, 11 new deaths and 184 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 275,706 as of February 1.

So far, 6,056 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,153,200 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

