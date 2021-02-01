Advertisement

Crimenet 02_01_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Greg M. Parker.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Greg M. Parker.

Parker is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with credit card fraud and the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

If you know where Parker can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

