Crimenet 02_01_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Greg M. Parker.

Parker is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with credit card fraud and the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

If you know where Parker can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

