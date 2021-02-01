A Celebration of Life service for Ellen Diane Temple will be held at a later date. Mrs. Temple, 57, died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her home. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

She is survived by her husband Harold Temple; her children Heather Palmer (Michael), Stephanie Jenkins and Mary Jacks (Randy); grandchildren Nikkita Jenkins, Stephanie Jenkins, Emily Jacks, McKenzie Jacks, Andrew Palmer, Micah Jacks and Alexander Palmer; siblings Trudy Crowley (Timothy), Grace Hughes (Bob), Douglas Giese, Lisa Giese, Karen Hartl and Earl Giese along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Henry Giese and two brothers Donald and Lonnie Giese.

Ellen was an apartment manager in Meridian and was a loving mother with many dear friends who will miss her.

