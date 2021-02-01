Advertisement

Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosts family movie night

The East Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a family movie night at the temple...
The East Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a family movie night at the temple theater in Meridian.(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a family movie night at the Temple Theater in Meridian Sunday night.

The movie shown was “Remember the Titans”. The event was completely free, and concessions were available.

Organizers said this was a great way to fellowship in a time of social distancing.

The director Cordera Eason said this is the perfect time to spend some time with the family while watching a sports classic.

“It is more unity when we come together and we do things better together. This event is about bringing people together for one common cause,” said Eason.

“My sister and I are super excited to watch this movie. We are looking forward to watching the movie that we have never seen before,” said local Chuck Overby.

Temple Theater staff confirmed masks were worn and social distancing was implemented.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project
Jeffery James who was being sought by law enforcement turned himself in Tuesday according to...
Wanted suspect turns himself in
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.
Abandoned buildings in Meridian.
Meridian looking for investors
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Temple Movie Night
Temple Movie Night
Healing Mississippi
Healing Mississippi
A group gathered at Rush Health System hospital singing and offering prayers to frontline...
“Healing Mississippi”: Prayers offered to frontline workers and COVID-19 patients
Nurse Erin Mars
First Responders: Erin Mars