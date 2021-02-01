Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosts family movie night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a family movie night at the Temple Theater in Meridian Sunday night.

The movie shown was “Remember the Titans”. The event was completely free, and concessions were available.

Organizers said this was a great way to fellowship in a time of social distancing.

The director Cordera Eason said this is the perfect time to spend some time with the family while watching a sports classic.

“It is more unity when we come together and we do things better together. This event is about bringing people together for one common cause,” said Eason.

“My sister and I are super excited to watch this movie. We are looking forward to watching the movie that we have never seen before,” said local Chuck Overby.

Temple Theater staff confirmed masks were worn and social distancing was implemented.

