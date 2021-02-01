First Responders: Erin Mars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our latest First Responders is a frontline worker at Rush Hospital. Erin Mars has been in the medical field since 2014 and is now a shift supervisor in the emergency department.

“I didn’t have another option, in my opinion. I just knew this is what I wanted to do,” Mars said.

She said her brother suffers from a rare genetic condition and that was a motivating factor in her decision to make this a career.

“I’ve always been in the medical setting with doctors and hospitals. It kind of comes natural for me,” Mars said.

Although it comes natural, she is the only member of her family that’s in the medical field.

“I’m the first and only one. Hopefully once mine grows up she’ll follow along. So far, I’m the only one in the family in the medical field,” Mars explained.

The coronavirus certainly through a curveball into any sort of normalcy at hospitals around the planet. Mars said it’s difficult to ensure the comfort for everyone that comes through the door.

“Some people are so sick and can decompensate so fast, they’re scared. Trying to be a rock for them has been challenging,” Mars said.

Sick patients are without their loved ones and that’s where people like Mars have to provide another level of care.

“We spend a lot of time with people we normally wouldn’t. Trying to be their family, being there for them and the comfort they need has been one of the biggest changes and challenges this year,” Mars said.

Mars said the past year has been a tough one, but it hasn’t changed her mind about the field she’s in. She said she wants to continue working hard and to provide patients a high level of care.

“As stressful as it is and as much as you want to sit back and take a minute, it’s definitely something I don’t think I’ll leave anytime soon,” Mars said.

