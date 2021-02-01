Advertisement

“Healing Mississippi”: Prayers offered to frontline workers and COVID-19 patients

A group gathered at Rush Health System hospital singing and offering prayers to frontline workers during the pandemic.
A group gathered at Rush Health System hospital singing and offering prayers to frontline workers during the pandemic.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group gathered at Rush Health System hospital singing and offering prayers to frontline workers during the pandemic.

After the sound of a horn, pastors and people of faith prayed for those fighting COVID-19 and the health care workers caring for them.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Kim Houston was leading the prayer group with bible scriptures.

We caught up with a pastor that said prayer is very important, especially during these tough times.

“When people come together with one mind, we call the name of the lord. His promise is that he will hear from heaven and he will heal our land, we trust in that. God hears our prayers and he is going to answer our prayers. This thing is going to go away and we are going to walk in faith in him,” Pastor Chuck Overby.

Everyone was wearing a mask and practicing social distancing during the event.

