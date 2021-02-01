Funeral services for Mr. Jacob Henry Cooper will begin Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Ben Laird officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Cooper, 27, of Meridian, passed away January 27, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Jacob worked in construction. He loved to eat with family and friends and gather whenever time allowed. He also enjoyed video games in his spare time. He was a sweet spirit helping all in need that he met; he will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Jacob is survived by his parents Lonny and Jena Cooper; brothers, Johnny Cooper and Jason Cooper; Paternal Grandparents Billy and Florence Cooper; Maternal Grandparents Henry and Peggy Sullivan as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Cody Doss, Josh Sullivan, Jason Cooper, Johnny Cooper, Austin Kimbrell, Dalton Hoffer, Jack Paul, and Billy Pike Jeffrey. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tate Smith.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Cooper Family will receive guest from Monday from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm at the funeral home and Tuesday from 8:00 am until 12:45 pm prior to funeral rites. Facial coverings are required to attend all services.

