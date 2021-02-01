Advertisement

Meridian hopeful festivals will return in 2021

City officials in Meridian hope festivals and other events can return this year.
City officials in Meridian hope festivals and other events can return this year.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the calendar now turning over to February, the city of Meridian is starting to plan for the hopeful return of festivals and other events to downtown. Only a couple of events took place early last year before the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year’s Meridian Mardi Gras, normally scheduled for later this month, has been canceled.

Although there’s no way of knowing anything official right now, the city is at least moving ahead with plans for events like the Threefoot Festival, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival, Juneteenth and the State Games of Mississippi. If any of these events occur, there will probably be major changes with COVID protocol measures in place.

”And if you think about those things that happened you know that bring people downtown to see our city and enjoy our city,” said Laura Carmichael, community development director for the city of Meridian. “The go-cup ordinance that was passed last year right before the pandemic hit. So we really didn’t get a chance to enjoy that. It’s good for the economy when you think about a cultural economic impact for our community. These events are vibrant and they’re so important to our economic impact.”

Carmichael added the addition of the Children’s Museum, a downtown brewery and the Threefoot Marriott Hotel should help draw many more visitors to Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project
Jeffery James who was being sought by law enforcement turned himself in Tuesday according to...
Wanted suspect turns himself in
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 new cases reported by MSDH
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Woodstock Furniture Value Center now open in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia businesses find success
Two burglary suspects arrested after chase with deputy.
2 arrested in Stonewall burglary
EMEPA
$38.6 million grant awarded to help EMEPA’s broadband expansion project
The Mississippi Choctaw tribe has had COVID-19 cases in 17.36% of its population.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic