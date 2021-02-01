Meridian hopeful festivals will return in 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the calendar now turning over to February, the city of Meridian is starting to plan for the hopeful return of festivals and other events to downtown. Only a couple of events took place early last year before the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year’s Meridian Mardi Gras, normally scheduled for later this month, has been canceled.

Although there’s no way of knowing anything official right now, the city is at least moving ahead with plans for events like the Threefoot Festival, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival, Juneteenth and the State Games of Mississippi. If any of these events occur, there will probably be major changes with COVID protocol measures in place.

”And if you think about those things that happened you know that bring people downtown to see our city and enjoy our city,” said Laura Carmichael, community development director for the city of Meridian. “The go-cup ordinance that was passed last year right before the pandemic hit. So we really didn’t get a chance to enjoy that. It’s good for the economy when you think about a cultural economic impact for our community. These events are vibrant and they’re so important to our economic impact.”

Carmichael added the addition of the Children’s Museum, a downtown brewery and the Threefoot Marriott Hotel should help draw many more visitors to Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.