Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Much like other minority groups in Mississippi, Native Americans have been hit hard by coronavirus over the last 10 months.

“Our community has been really devastated by the effects of COVID,” said Mary Harrison, interim health director at the Choctaw Health Center.

The tribe has seen a total of 1,749 positive cases, making up 17.36% of the population. The center also reports 103 deaths and 5 people hospitalized.

“That’s big to us because we are a small community,” said Jessie Thomas of the Choctaw Health Center Public Health Department.

But, there has been some good news among the community’s 11,000 members.

“We have reached close to over 1,000 patients vaccinated.” said Dr. Kerry Scott, interim chief medical officer.

That’s all thanks to teamwork from health and local leaders.

“It’s a whole government approach here for the tribe.” Harrison said.

While there hasn’t been many language or cultural barriers like with other racial groups in the state, the Choctaw face problems with changing guidelines, less accessible technology and a need for more resources.

“We’re definitely working very hard to try and educate the community,” said Scott.

The virus also causes health risks for elderly members of the community who hold Choctaw culture and traditions.

“That loss is more significant in the fact that (they won’t) able to pass it down,” Harrison said.

While Mississippi’s Choctaw community faces the same fate as other minority groups in the state, officials said the glaring issues help them to better determine health care assistance for often overlooked people.

“I think one of the things we have to do is work through some of those barriers,” said Dr. Chigozie Udemgba, director of the Office of Health Equity for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Choctaw health leaders said that means more care coming from the federal government.

“There is a federal trust responsibility that the government has with Native American tribes across the nation,” Harrison said. “(We) have been pushing forward with completing and fulfilling the trust responsibilities that are owed to tribal people.”

They also hope to see more resources for rural and remote communities.

“We are spread across 10 counties in Mississippi,” Harrison said. “So taking the service outside of the hospital, the four walls of this hospital, is really important.”

In the meantime, as COVID-19 continues to surge, healthcare officials said they won’t throw in the towel.

“At Choctaw Health Center, just like any other facility, we haven’t stopped,” said Harrison. “And we will continue to serve the community.”

