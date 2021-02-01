Mississippi has another $1 million lottery winner

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Vicksburg has won $1 million!

A ticket sold at Fastway on Cherry at 1217 Cherry Street for the Saturday, Jan. 30, drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Power Play option and chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing are: 01-02-07-52-61 with a Power Ball of 04 and a Power Play of 3x.

“We are pleased to welcome another millionaire in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation president, Tom Shaheen. “Saturday’s $1 million Powerball winner is the third millionaire to win in Mississippi and the first who has won playing Powerball in Mississippi. The two previous Mississippi millionaires won on Mega Millions.”

And there were other winners of smaller prizes: $100,000: A Greenville player won on a Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Rick’s Express on N. Broadway St., Greenville. Gold Rush, along with Valentines Day Doubler, went on sale January 5, 2021.



$15,000: A Raleigh player won on a Solid Gold scratch-off game purchased from Short Stop #2 on White Oak Ave., Raleigh.



$5,000: A Columbus man won on a $200,000 Bonus Jackpot scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4110 on Hwy. 45 N., Columbus.



$5,000: A Liberty woman won on a 10x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from B-Kwik #5 on Hwy. 24 S., Centreville.



$4,000: A Decatur woman won on a Double Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Fair Market Newton on Northside Plaza, Newton.



$2,000: A Waynesboro man won on a Mega Ca$h scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan’s on Robinson St., Waynesboro.

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 2. $1—Lucky 7′s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000 $2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000 $5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000

