Graveside services for Mitzi Pace James, 87, will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Bro. Tommy Miller will be officiating. Mrs. James passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Anderson Hospital. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

She is survived by her sister Sybil G. Cook of Carmel, Indiana and several nieces and nephews including her caretakers Dixie Cochran and Jan Manier.

She was preceded in death by her parents Minnie Lee and Ervin Pace, her husband Fred James, and her brother Irvin Ray Pace.

Mrs. Pace loved her family, including her dog that she affectionately named Brat. She enjoyed making road trips with her mother, even though most of the time they had no particular destination in mind. She enjoyed singing in the choir and took great care of her husband, after he got so sick, until his passing.

