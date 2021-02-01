Advertisement

Monday is cold, cloudy, and windy

Feels-Like Futurecast - Feb 1 at 12 PM
Feels-Like Futurecast - Feb 1 at 12 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a chilly start to our Monday, with temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s, but with wind chills in the low-30s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Monday, with high temperatures only in the mid-40s; however, sustained winds will be around 10-15 mph from the north-northwest, with higher gusts up to 25 mph. That’s going to make it feel like it is in the 30s throughout the day on Monday.

Tonight will be very cold, with temperatures dropping into the upper-20s. Factoring in the gusty north-northwesterly winds, feels-like temperatures will likely drop in the low-20s, and maybe even as far down as the upper-10s. You will certainly want to bundle up today, tonight and tomorrow. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs only in the low-50s. Factor in the wind, it will feel like it’s in the 40s throughout the afternoon.

We are dry again for Wednesday, but rain chances are set to return Thursday through Saturday. Thursday will be mild with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll be slightly cooler for Friday, and then a cool-down will continue into the weekend. The best chance of rain this week will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Scattered shower chances will continue into Saturday. We’ll be dry by Sunday, but much cooler temperatures will be in store by then. For this week, severe weather is not expected at this time.

