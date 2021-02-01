Graveside services for Mr. Cecil Randle will be held on Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Toomsuba with Rev. David McKenzie officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Randle, 97 of Meridian, who died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 5th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Chapel #1.

