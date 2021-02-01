Graveside services for Mr. Jimmie Dale Grace will be held on Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Blackwater Cemetery, DeKalb. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Grace, 83, of Meridian, who died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his residence. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 6th, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home