Advertisement

NC pharmacist travels state to administer COVID-19 vaccine

By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Getting as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus means a lot of people stepping up to help.

One of those people is North Carolina State University faculty member Lisa Chang.

In her primary job, she’s the director of the Technology Entrepreneurship & Commercialization program at N.C. State.

She also happens to be a registered pharmacist, and she spends much of her spare time administering vaccines.

“It can be some really long days, long drives, to make sure that everyone gets taken care of,” Chang said.

Some of those long days are spent at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the kinds of places hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is one small measure and contribution I can make to try to help us get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Chang said.

Her life in education is never far away, as she continues informing people about the vaccine.

“I also hear from other people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, some frustration about the fact that they don’t have access right now,” she said.

That’s why Chang said she stays on the road, going from city to city.

“I’m going to continue volunteering,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project
Jeffery James who was being sought by law enforcement turned himself in Tuesday according to...
Wanted suspect turns himself in
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 new cases reported by MSDH
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.
A well-known bar in Meridian is reopening indoor services with restrictions.
Brickhaus Bar and Grill resume indoor service

Latest News

This April 14, 2015 photo provided by Philip Greenberg shows Deborah Archer in New York....
ACLU elects its first Black president
One man is dead after a shooting Monday morning in Jones County.
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Jones Co.
President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis
Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy.
National Zoo giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slide in snow