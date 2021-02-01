Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

