Advertisement

Philadelphia businesses find success

Woodstock Furniture Value Center now open in Philadelphia.
Woodstock Furniture Value Center now open in Philadelphia.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - As the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic approaches, the city of Philadelphia continues to see growth in new businesses.

Woodstock Furniture Value Center is the newest addition to Philadelphia. The store is one of just four businesses that have opened since the pandemic started.

“It says a lot about the local climate. It says a lot about the local businesses.” Mayor James Young said, “And it says a lot about Philadelphia—that we are open. We are ready. And we are going to do everything we can to make you feel welcomed and safe in this community.”

Owner, Grant Honeycutt believes the furniture store will thrive in Philadelphia. “My family and I, that own Woodstock, decided early on to make sure that the pandemic did not slow our business down.” Honeycutt said, “We wanted to keep pushing ahead as hard as we could to keep everyone employed. To keep business going. So far, we’ve had a lot of success doing that.”

Philadelphia City Hall reports a total of 19 people have been employed from March of 2020 until February of 2021.

Mayor James Young says the city keeps advancing because residents continue to support locally.

“When you shop locally you can see the benefits with the income and with the business growth. And with the stabilization of what we have here,” Young said.

Young says the next 10 years will be great for Philadelphia. He says several small businesses are looking to locate in the city soon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project
Jeffery James who was being sought by law enforcement turned himself in Tuesday according to...
Wanted suspect turns himself in
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 new cases reported by MSDH
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Two burglary suspects arrested after chase with deputy.
2 arrested in Stonewall burglary
City officials in Meridian hope festivals and other events can return this year.
Meridian hopeful festivals will return in 2021
EMEPA
$38.6 million grant awarded to help EMEPA’s broadband expansion project
The Mississippi Choctaw tribe has had COVID-19 cases in 17.36% of its population.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic