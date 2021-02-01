Philadelphia businesses find success

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - As the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic approaches, the city of Philadelphia continues to see growth in new businesses.

Woodstock Furniture Value Center is the newest addition to Philadelphia. The store is one of just four businesses that have opened since the pandemic started.

“It says a lot about the local climate. It says a lot about the local businesses.” Mayor James Young said, “And it says a lot about Philadelphia—that we are open. We are ready. And we are going to do everything we can to make you feel welcomed and safe in this community.”

Owner, Grant Honeycutt believes the furniture store will thrive in Philadelphia. “My family and I, that own Woodstock, decided early on to make sure that the pandemic did not slow our business down.” Honeycutt said, “We wanted to keep pushing ahead as hard as we could to keep everyone employed. To keep business going. So far, we’ve had a lot of success doing that.”

Philadelphia City Hall reports a total of 19 people have been employed from March of 2020 until February of 2021.

Mayor James Young says the city keeps advancing because residents continue to support locally.

“When you shop locally you can see the benefits with the income and with the business growth. And with the stabilization of what we have here,” Young said.

Young says the next 10 years will be great for Philadelphia. He says several small businesses are looking to locate in the city soon.

