Reclaim your cash: Monday is National Unclaimed Property Day!

State Treasurer David McRae says Mississippians have millions of dollars in unclaimed money.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Mississippi state treasurer, David McRae, said Mississippians have millions of dollars in unclaimed money.

The state says the unclaimed property is money belonging to Mississippians that’s gone unclaimed for 5+ years.

It could be an energy bill refund that went to the wrong address, a forgotten-about CD or even an unknown inheritance.

McRae says 1 in 10 people have unclaimed money, but because people don’t know about it, the money is often returned to the IRS.

In 2020, McRae said he returned $20 million in unclaimed money, more than in any year in state history.

Search here now to see if you’ve got cash!

