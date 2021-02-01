Funeral services for Shade Mikel Denson will begin at 11:30 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Curtis Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Old Marion Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Denson, 28, of Meridian, passed away at his residence Friday, January 29, 2021.

Shade loved his work as a completion consultant in the oil field in West Texas where he had been employed since graduating from high school. Shade loved playing football and was also an avid Ole Miss Rebels fan. Shade loved his trucks, music, and rapping; he considered his truck his safe place and his family referred to it as his second home. Shade was a giver and loved his friends, family, and his dog Presley. He was a “Mama’s boy and was unashamedly proud of it; he was also the protector of his brother and sister. Shade’s humor and personality were infectious; he had the ability to brighten up even the worst days others were having. His positivity, kind heart, big hugs, and being the life of the party will be a few of the wonderful things he will be remembered by.

Shade is survived by his parents Mikel Denson (Deanna), and Angela Andrews; siblings Samantha Denson, and Chance Denson. Maternal Grandfather, Barney Hall; Special Aunts, Kim Watkins (Joey) and Sharon Lewis, special Uncle Andy Hall (Courtney); special cousins Daniel Watkins, Andrew Watkins, Kaylee Watkins, Brandon Lewis, Dane Goodwin, and Tom Goodwin, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and extended family members.

Shade is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Burl and Marijo Denson and Lurline Russell; maternal grandmother Peggy Hall.

Pallbearers will be Trey McGuire, Tyler Grice, Saige Tuberville, Dewey McGuire, Jr., Travis Sanders, Nate Salzar, Brandon Cozzone, Brandon Davis, Thomas Hardy, Joey Lawn. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cohlby Sims, Daniel Watkins, Andrew Watkins, Kaylee Watkins, Dane Goodwin, and Brandon Lewis.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Denson family will receive guest from 10:00 until 11:15 am at the funeral home prior to funeral rites. Facial coverings must be worn to attend all services.

