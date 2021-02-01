Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Super Bowl LV could be one of the best quarterback duels in NFL history. The 43-year-old Tom Brady will be making his tenth appearance and gunning for his seventh individual title leading the Tampa Bay Bucs. On the other sideline, young gunslinger Patrick Mahomes of the 2020 champion K.C. Chiefs will be the worthy opponent. The Chiefs are about a field goal favorite even though for the first time in Super Bowl history the home team Tampa Bay will actually play in their own stadium. I am really excited about the game, but I am more intrigued about the quarterback battle between the G.O.A.T. and the Kid.

I reached out to sixteen of our state’s best sports experts to see what their thoughts were on the game. Nine of the experts predicted a Tampa Bay win.

Tampa Bay Picks: Meridian’s WTOK legend Lindsey Hall, 35-31; Laurel Sportswriter Kevan Lindsey, 31-28; Wayne County Publisher Paul Keane, 27-21; Mississippi Sportswriter Austin Bishop, 31-28; Hattiesburg Sportswriter Alan Hinton, 34-23; Ole Miss football and baseball player John Rhys Plumlee, 31-28; NFL defensive lineman Benito Jones, 26-21; Former East Central CC VP for Public Information, Bubby Johnson, 34-28.

Kansas City Picks: Delta State’s Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Harvey, 31-21; Mississippi Sportswriter Rick Cleveland, 34-24; The Ole Coach Don Sheffield, 38-28; Mississippi Hall of Fame Director Bill Blackwell, 35-21; NFL quarterback Gardner Minshew, 31-27; Former Meridian Star Sports Editor Mac Gordon, 36-31; Neshoba County Sportswriter Steve Swogetinsky, 35-28.

A little “BoPete” in Super Bowl LV

Laurel native Thakarius Keyes is a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Keyes, who goes by “BoPete,” played at Tulane and was drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs last April. His grandmother gave him the nickname “BoPete” at age five and it stuck. Keyes did not start playing football until his junior year in high school as he was recruited off the basketball courts where he was a star for the Laurel cage team. He earned football All-State honors as a senior but received only one scholarship offer from Tulane. Keyes (6-2, 200) lost his mother at the age of 10 and lost his grandmother six years later. “BoPete” told the Times Picayune after being drafted by the Chiefs “his only goal was to finish college because his mother and grandmother would have been proud of him.” Other Mississippians in the big game are Southern Mississippi defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2015 draft in the sixth round. He joined Tampa Bay in 2018 as a free agent. The Chiefs have the Mississippi State trio of Willie Gay, Chris Jones and Martinas Rankin playing in the game. LSU and Michigan have seven former players in the game. The SEC leads the way with 32 former players in the big game Saturday. We must also mention the first woman who will officiate a Super Bowl game in Pascagoula native Sara Thomas.

College Basketball

Mississippi State (4-5, 10-8) split their two basketball games this week, losing a close one to Tennessee and then returning to “The Hump” to whip Iowa State of the Big 12. State will travel to Arkansas on Tuesday and then travel to South Carolina Saturday. Ole Miss (3-6, 8-8) lost two games to Arkansas and Georgia. The Rebels will host Tennessee on Tuesday and then make the trek to Auburn. USM (3-7, 7-10) lost to La. Tech twice this past weekend. The Golden Eagles will travel to Rice this weekend.

One of Mississippi’s Best

One of the winningest football coaches in Mississippi High School football history stepped down this past week as Petal’s Marcus Boyles is hanging up the whistle. Boyles’s coaching record was 294-71 (80%) in 31 years. The 55-year-old won two state titles at Taylorsville and three state titles at Wayne County.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

