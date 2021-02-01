Advertisement

Sports 01/31

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Projec
Bill would withhold state funds from any Mississippi school teaching The 1619 Project
Jeffery James who was being sought by law enforcement turned himself in Tuesday according to...
Wanted suspect turns himself in
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 new cases reported by MSDH
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.
A well-known bar in Meridian is reopening indoor services with restrictions.
Brickhaus Bar and Grill resume indoor service

Latest News

Sports 01/31
Bay alum working hard to make an impression in Mobile at Senior Bowl
Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National’s 27-24 Senior Bowl win
Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks
Alabama head coach Nate Oats, center, works with his team during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 24 Oklahoma tops No. 9 Alabama